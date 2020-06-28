Phil Simmons enters self-isolation

Alzarri Joseph has downplayed the significance of the news that West Indies head coach Phil Simmons is self-isolating in his Old Trafford hotel room as a health precaution.

Simmons left the West Indies' bubble to attend a funeral on Friday and has been self-isolating since then in his room on-site. He will watch the squad's second intra-squad warm-up game from his balcony this week and will be permitted to join back up with the group on Thursday if he returns two negative Covid-19 tests.

That means that the burden will fall on assistant coaches Roddy Estwick and Rayon Griffith ahead of the four-day, first-class fixture that starts on Monday, with Floyd Reifer helping out as batting coach.

