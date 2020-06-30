Sarwan says he was mentally framed out of WI cricket

Former Guyana and West Indies Captain Ramnaresh ‘Ronnie’ Sarwan, speaking with Alexis Jordon on the Jamaican Sports Max Zone TV programme on Friday Evening says he was ‘framed out’ of West Indies cricket.

“Throughout my International career, I never felt the stress of people wanting you out of a system. I have always played with joy and a smile on my face and I started to lose that.



And from that time I kinda lose it mentally. If we were playing in Trinidad, my mind was in Australia.



Mentally I was framed out and once I got to that stage it was very difficult for me to come back,” said Sarwan who was appointed Assistant Coach of the Jamaica Tallawahs for the last two seasons of the CPL.



Sarwan, who turned 40 last week Tuesday, said while some people were vindictive and said negative things about him, which got back to him, he does not hold grudges against those players or against the Board.

