Phil Simmons faces calls for sacking after leaving lockdown to attend funeral

The president of the Barbados Cricket Association has called for the "immediate removal" of Phil Simmons as head coach of West Indies.

Conde' Riley, who is also on the board of directors of Cricket West Indies (CWI), has described Simmons' decision to attend a family funeral as "inconsiderate and reckless" and claimed it has "endangered the lives" of the rest of the touring party.

Simmons, who is based in the UK, was allowed to leave the West Indies training base to attend the funeral of his father-in-law at the end of last week. As a consequence, he was obliged to go into quarantine in the team hotel upon his return.

In an email to board members, Riley wrote: "I just heard on the radio that our head coach Mr Phil Simmons attended a funeral recently and is now being quarantined as a result. If this is true I am calling for his immediate removal as head coach.

Read more at ESPNcricinfo

31 comments