SIR EVERTON WEEKES DIES AT AGE 95

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has paid tribute to Sir Everton Weekes, the legendary West Indies batsman. He died on Wednesday at his home in Barbados. Sir Everton was a member of the famous Three Ws – which included his other famous team-mates Sir Frank Worrell and Sir Clyde Walcott.

“He had an amazing legacy as a great cricketer and great human being. He was one of the most humble and decent persons you would have ever met. I want to take this opportunity to publicly express our deepest sympathy to the family of this remarkable gentleman, who passed away earlier today,” said Ricky Skerritt, President of CWI.

