Obituary: Sir Everton Weekes - a West Indies legend

Sir Everton Weekes was the last survivor of the famous 'Three Ws' - a trio of West Indies batting legends whose lives and careers became irrevocably entwined.

Frank Worrell, Everton Weekes and Clyde Walcott were all born within 18 months, and within three miles of each other in Barbados - and were even delivered by the same midwife.

All three made their debuts in early 1948 against England, were the middle-order mainstays of the great West Indies side of the 1950s - and were all subsequently knighted for services to cricket.

Everton DeCourcy Weekes was born on 26 February 1925, named after the famous Merseyside football team of which his father was an avid supporter.

According to legend, England spinner Jim Laker once remarked to Weekes: "It's a good job that he wasn't a fan of West Bromwich Albion."

Born in poverty, Weekes left school at 14 and served in the Barbados Defence Force. He appeared in 10 first-class games for Barbados before being called up to face England at Kensington Oval in his home town, Bridgetown, a month before his 23rd birthday.

