Barbados Cricket Association president Conde Riley is batting for Dave Cameron to become the next chairman of the International Cricket Council.

Riley, one of many directors on the Cricket West Indies (CWI) board, said on the Mason and Guest talk show last evening that the governing body of cricket in the region needed to support their own.

Cameron was proposed by the United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) to be chairman of ICC and is in need of a second and final nomination which he is banking on would come from CWI.

“Dave is being proposed by USACA (United States of America Cricket Association), that’s a major money earner or potentially I should say in terms of the United States of America. There are lots of Indians, Pakistanis, Sri Lankans, West Indians, in the United States, a large market.

Read more at Barbados Today