England to wear Black Lives Matter logo on shirts during Test series against West Indies

England's cricketers will wear a Black Lives Matter logo on their shirts during the upcoming Test series against West Indies.

The design, created by Alisha Hosannah - the partner of Watford footballer Troy Deeney, is also being worn by the tourists during the campaign. It features a clenched fist in place of the letter 'A' in the word 'black'.

In a statement, the ECB said: "The decision was taken by the England and Wales Cricket Board, fully supported by the England players led by Test captain Joe Root and stand-in captain for the first Test Ben Stokes. In a mark of solidarity, the team will join the West Indies and carry an identical logo on their playing shirts."

The ECB say they "reject any politicising of the [Black Lives Matter] movement and confirm their support endorses ‘progress and societal change’ only".

