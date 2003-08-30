Breezin with crickets royalty  Sir Everton Weekes

by SHAM SAMAROO

Ondrive with Sham Samaroo

New York, August 30, 2003

This article is reprinted in memory of Sir Everton Weekes who passed away on Wednesday July 1, 2020.

Last Saturday, I had the proud honour and esteem privilege of sitting with both Sir Everton Weekes and Sir Gary Sobers at the Canarsie Ground during the Lawrence Samuel Memorial game in New York. It was a very special moment for me, and one, I am sure I will cherish forever: Flanked by cricket’s royalty with Sir Everton on my left, and Sir Garry on my right. Actually, I met Sir Garry twice before, but this was the first time meeting Sir Everton – and he is so easy to talk to. Over the years, I have met a number of famous sports personalities, each of whom has left an indelible impression on me, but, my goodness, I think Sir Everton is right up there. What a kind and genteel soul. Immortalized as one of the 3 W’s, Everton de Courcy Weekes was later knighted for his batting exploits. Sir Everton, now 78 years old, is considered by many to be the finest of the 3W’s: an opinion shared by a very dear friend and an acknowledged cricket connoisseur, fellow Barbadian and former USA national player Tony Gilkes.

As wide-eyed teens, you always dreamt of meeting such idols – these colossal heroes of West Indies cricket. In this childish fantasy, you would ask and get answers to all the questions that you and your buddies have argued over endlessly. And at school the next day, you would be the most popular guy. Why, even the girls, who have no interest in cricket, think you are so cool. But what would it be like meeting them as an adult? Of course, we would be more mature, no longer in awe, right? Well, as my freshman class would say, you are so not right!! Last Saturday I had just such an opportunity, and for a moment there I was dumbstruck…what was it I wanted to ask again? I vaguely remember mumbling something about the golden era of West Indies cricket – the era of the 3 W’s. Sir Everton smiled, but disagreed. “There were other eras equally good”, he graciously shared.

Sir Everton Weekes, Sir Frank Worrell, and Sir Clyde Walcott were born within a mile and within a year of each other. All three debuted in 1948 against England, and the Guyanese fans were privileged to see them win their first test match, a seven-wicket drubbing of England at Bourda, and Sir Frank notching his first test ton. The following year on the tour to India, Sir Everton completed one of the most phenomenal batting feats and one that might never be matched – centuries in five consecutive test innings. In the sixth, Sir Everton was “adjudged” run out for 90. During that incredible run (pun intended), his scores read: 141, 128, 194, 162, 101, 90, 56, 48, 52, 1, 63, 63, and 129. When asked about this, Sir Everton seemed almost embarrassed. “I don’t like talking about myself”, he admitted. I was pleasantly surprised by his humility, and this absence of vanity endeared him to me. We chatted on about greats of the past - Sobers, Kanhai, Worrell, Walcott, Richards. Whenever we talk of the past, we have a tendency to elevate the players of that era, at the expense of the present ones, but not Sir Everton. He gestured to Lara (who was fielding at the time) and said, “Here is one of the finest batsmen in the world today, who could easily take his place among any list of stars of West Indies cricket”. We also talked about the late Sir Frank Worrell and that memorable tour to Australia in 1961. “It was such a wonderful time for West Indies cricket”, he reminisced.

I asked Sir Everton about cricket in the USA. He told me that he “first visited New York in 1947”, and hoped that someday he “might see a game here at a proper ground with real facilities”. He reminded me that, unlike 1947, there are many West Indians now living and voting in New York, and that we have the power to make it happen. Before I said goodbye, I had one last question for Sir Everton: Do you think the West Indies will be ready to host the 2007 World Cup? “Absolutely, there is no doubt in my mind”, was the gleeful reply. I remarked that it would be wonderful if West Indies were to win it. Sir Everton smiled in agreement and said that he hoped that he would be around to see it.



The next day, Sunday, I went to Long Beach to watch a softball game. Railton Matthews was the Umpire. For those of you who don’t know Railton, he is a cricket fanatic. At the break, I asked him if he had ever seen Sir Everton bat. “Sure I did”, Railton boasted. “He was robbed out for 94 at Bourda against England in 1953”. What do you mean? I asked. “The Umpire ruled him out bowled by Locke, but it was the quick hands of keeper Godfrey Evans that did the trick. He deflected the ball back onto the stumps and caught the Umpire napping”. (When I got home, I checked and the match report did indeed suggest that it was a questionable decision).

So what do you think of him as a batsman, how was his technique? “The man was pure class, Sham”, Railton assured me, and went through the motions of a classic forward defense to punctuate his point. Nothing grabs your attention like someone talking passionately, reverently, about the greats of long, long ago. I have often listened to my friend Tony Gilkes reminisce about his many talks with Sir Everton. I envy you Tony. I envy the fact that you had the privilege of seeing one of the finest exponents of the art of batting in full-cry at Kensington Oval – a thrill that, unfortunately, I shall never be able to experience.

Thanks for the memory, Sir Everton, and see you at the 2007 World Cup Final, Sir!

Footnote: It is to the WI Cricket Board's collective shame that this colossal icon of West Indies cricket was not even afforded the courtesy of an invitation to opening ceremony of the 2007 World Cup.

Everton de Courcy Weekes

Born: 26 February 1925, Pickwick Gap, Westbury, St Michael, Barbados

Major Teams: Barbados, West Indies.

Known As: Everton Weekes

Batting Style: Right Hand Bat

Bowling Style: Leg Break

Other: ICC Match Referee

Test Debut: West Indies v England at Bridgetown, 1st Test, 1947/48

Last Test: West Indies v Pakistan at Port-of-Spain, 5th Test, 1957/58

Wisden Cricketer of the Year 1951

Career Statistics:

TESTS: Matches (48); Innings(81); Runs(4455); HS(207); Ave.(58.61);Tons(15).

