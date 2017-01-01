Joshua Da Silva was just 17-years-old when he turned up at Old WImbledonians CC in Surrey for a stint of club cricket as part of the Kieron Pollard Scholarship programme. He did well in that 2017 season, averaging over 60 with the bat and keeping wicket tidily. Unassuming, polite, a bit shy, the club loved him too. Everything that summer went as well as could be. Except for one match. "I remember that like yesterday," Da Silva laughs. "That one still irks me."

Old Wimbledonians were hosting Staines in a league game. Da Silva was left trying to chase down a total of 204 almost singlehandedly after the rest of the batting line-up had collapsed in a heap. He had just passed 50 when he was joined by the number 11. Da Silva farmed the strike, played a few shots and had somehow managed to get to 115 when, just a few runs short of leading his side to what would have been a remarkable victory, he went for one shot too many.

