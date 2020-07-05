No To Cameron - CWI Likely To Go With Englishman Grave For ICC Chairmanship

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is set to nominate outgoing English and Wales Cricket Board chief Colin Graves over former CWI President Dave Cameron for the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairmanship.

The Sunday Gleaner understands that CWI President Ricky Skerritt is well in favour of Grave’s nomination and is keen to back the Englishman for the top ICC post, which has become vacant as India’s Shashank Manohar had announced in December that he would not be seeking a third two-year term.

Manohar stepped down as ICC chairman on Wednesday, one week before the election process for his successor is announced.

Deputy chairman Imran Khwaja, formerly of Singapore Cricket Association, has stepped in as the interim chairman.

In the media release on Wednesday, the ICC said that the board would finalise the nomination process to elect Manohar’s full-time successor “within the next week”.

Read more at The Jamaica Gleaner

7 comments