'Windies batsmen have enough preparation to do well' - Brooks

West Indies batsman Shamarh Brooks insists the team has no need to fear a powerful England bowling attack, ahead of the upcoming series, once they are willing to apply themselves at the crease.

A lot of the talk so far heading into the England versus West Indies match-up has centered on worries about how the regional team’s often inconsistent batting line-up will fend off an explosively quick Jofra Archer and an experienced England bowling line-up.

“Spending time at the crease will be key, as long as we apply ourselves and spend some time out there it will get easier,” he added.

