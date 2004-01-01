Wisden Trophy 2020: The Return of Cricket

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

The wait for the return of international cricket will come to an end with England out to avenge their 2019 2-1 series defeat to the West Indies in the Caribbean when the Raise the Bat series commences at the Ageas Bowl Cricket Stadium on Wednesday morning. The three-match Test series, which will be contested as part of the ICC Test Championship, will bowl off in Southampton and conclude at Old Trafford in Manchester. The Caribbean side will, however, have to make do without the services of batsmen, Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer, as well as all-rounder, Keemo Paul; neither of whom made the trip due to understandable concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Yet, the West Indies have had sufficient practice, preparation and time for acclimatization, after being able to contest two intra-squad warm-up matches in the twenty-six (26) days they have been in England. At the end of which, fast-bowler, Shannon Gabriel, was deemed fit enough to be added to the original 14-man squad for the series. The, now, 15-man squad reads; Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich (wk), Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

The WINDIES camp is completed by ten (10) reserves in the form of Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas and Jomel Warrican.

Recalling that one hundred and twenty (120) points will be made available for each series contested under the ICC Test Championship, each win in this series will be worth forty (40) points, with each draw attracting thirteen (13) points, while each tie will be worth twenty (20) points. The hosts are currently fourth on the Championship table after contesting two series with mixed results; drawing at home with Australia and winning away to South Africa. The West Indies, on the other hand, sit eighth having contested just the one series, which they conceded 2-0 to India at home.

The last time the visiting team walked away with the Wisden Trophy, dates back to England’s 2004 tour of the Caribbean. More damning, the English, who will be without the services of Captain Joe Root for the first encounter, have not lost a series at home since losing to Sri Lanka in 2014. While the West Indies have only copped away series wins over Zimbabwe and Afghanistan under Jason Holder.

The sore thumb on this West Indies team is undoubtedly the struggling top-order. Therefore, the concerns over the forms of Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope linger, still. Brathwaite, whose last individual milestone was twenty-two (22) innings ago, has averaged 21.33 in the last two years, which has seen his career average taken a hit—going from 37.00 to 33.30 in that period.

And since the West Indies have not had a century from a number three batsman dating back to Darren Bravo in 2016, the discussion of Shai Hope’s—the current number three— red-ball struggles and his position in the batting-order, prolongs.

Though the West Indies did have the services of Shane Dowrich for their one-off Test against Afghanistan, this will be the wicketkeeper batsman’s first taste of the ICC Test Championship, after he missed the first encounter due to injury. Dowrich, who has accumulated 720 runs since 2018, the most of any wicketkeeper in Test cricket, will be looking to improve his average of 25.05 away from home if he is to have a say in this series.

As the West Indies also welcomes the return of Shannon Gabriel, who missed the last Test due to injury, it is likely the Trinidadian will assume his position alongside Roach and Holder in the bowling unit. The question will then be, ‘Joseph or Cornwall?’ And while Rakheem Cornwall has indeed taken thirteen (13) wickets in his previous two Test matches, the evidence betrayed by the pitch should be what sways Holder and company come Wednesday morning.

The Ageas Bowl Cricket Stadium has hosted just three Test matches, spanning the period 2011 to 2018, with the home side winning the toss and choosing to bat on all three occasions. While coming out victorious twice and drawing once.

Predicted XI: K Brathwaite, J Campbell, S Hope, S Brooks, R Chase, J Blackwood, S Dowrich (wk), J Holder (c), K Roach, A Joseph, S Gabriel.

Team forms:

England LDLWWW

West Indies WWLLLW

Series Schedule:

Wednesday 8th July, Ageas Bowl Cricket Ground, 6:00 am ECT/5:00 am Jamaica time.

Thursday 16th July, Old Trafford Cricket Ground, 6:00 am ECT/5:00 am Jamaica time.

Friday 24th July, Old Trafford Cricket Ground, 6:00 am ECT/5:00 am Jamaica time.

