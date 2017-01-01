Brian Lara says tourists must try to win in four days

West Indies must try and win the Tests against England in four days because they cannot last five days, says legendary batsman Brian Lara.

The three-Test series starts on Wednesday at Southampton.

The tourists have a strong fast bowling line-up but their batsmen average only 23.59 in 19 Tests since their most recent tour of England in 2017.

"They have to be able to pounce immediately," said Lara, who will be part of the BBC highlights programme.

"England are not beaten very easily at home and are overwhelming favourites."

Read more at the BBC

11 comments