Raise the Bat Series: First Test, Day 2 Match Report

Jason Holder was outstanding with the ball, claiming career-best bowling figures as West Indies took advantage over England on the second day of the first #RaiseTheBat Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The captain, who is the leading allrounder in the world, took 6-42 to send England crashing in their first innings at tea.

He picked up four of the five wickets which fell in the post-lunch session after the bowling fireworks were started by fast bowler Shannon Gabriel who claimed 4-62 to confirm his fitness and made a superb return to the international stage. This marked the second time this century that two bowlers shared all 10 wickets for the West Indies in a Test innings.

England were bowled out for 204 and West Indies batted well to reach 57-1 when bad light forced the players and the officials off the field at 5:50pm for the second day in a row. John Campbell played well for a breezy 28, before he was leg-before to James Anderson, after he had twice reviewed and overturned LBW decisions. Opener Kraigg Brathwaite has been solid and will resume on 20 while Shai Hope is on three not out.

