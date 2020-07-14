Devon Thomas understands CPL snub, looks to regional competitions for improvement

Leeward Islands wicket-keeper batsman Devon Thomas is one of the notable omissions from this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), but according to the Antigua-born cricketer, it was expected.

Thomas did not have a fantastic CPL for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots last year, and says he needs to show improvement even though he feels disappointed.

According to Thomas, who was speaking with the Antigua Observer, his performances over the years matter very little in franchise cricket and what you have done last may count against you.

“Playing for St Kitts, I have been the second-leading scorer over the last few years, so I was a bit disappointed but at the end of the day, it’s a franchise and they are coming with a different plan and different owners,” he said.

“Also, last year I got a few starts but I didn’t capitalise on those starts so I have to look back on myself and say I let myself down as well,” he said.

