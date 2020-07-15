Bat On - Simmons Urges Batsmen To Go Big At Old Trafford

Head coach Phil Simmons said yesterday he wanted to see more hundreds from West Indies batsmen as the Caribbean side looks to further improve on their performance in the all-important second Test starting here tomorrow.

Pointing to several starts in the opening Test in Southampton, Simmons contended that if one player had carried on to triple figures, it would have allowed West Indies to take an earlier stranglehold on the contest.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite (65) and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich (61) gathered half-centuries in the West Indies first innings of 318, while Roston Chase (47) and Shamarh Brooks (39) chipped in but none could convert their knocks into centuries.

“I think definitely the fact that we had two guys getting 60s and a couple other guys getting 40s and not going on to score hundreds [is an area that can be improved],” Simmons told reporters.

“I like to see hundreds on my scorecard at the end of an inning and that is something we have to improve on because if one of the guys who scored 60 had gone on to score a hundred, the game could’ve been easier at the end for us.

