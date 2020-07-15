Main

West Indies finally look ready to lay ghosts of legendary past to rest

Wed, Jul 15, '20

 

hosts follow this West Indies team. Like every other squad who’ve travelled from the Caribbean to England in the last couple of decades they’re haunted by the men who came before them, men you still see on the TV, hear on the radio, and read about in books, magazines, and newspapers such as this one.

Say West Indies haven’t won an opening Test here in 20 years, and see Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose in their last, late, unplayable pomp, bowling endless, parsimonious overs in 2000. Say West Indies haven’t won’t a series here in 32 years, and think of Gordon Greenidge and Viv Richards in all their glory, smacking fours to all quarters back in 1988.

