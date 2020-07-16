Jofra Archer excluded from second England-West Indies Test

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been excluded from the second Test against West Indies after breaching the bio-secure protocols.

The 25-year-old went to his Brighton home between the first Test in Southampton and second in Manchester.

All of England's matches this summer are being played behind closed doors and in a bio-secure environment.

Archer's breach only came to light on Wednesday night, after he was named in the 13-man squad.

England have not named a replacement, with the team for the Test at Emirates Old Trafford due to be confirmed at the toss on Thursday.

