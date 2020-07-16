Jofra Archer excluded from second England-West Indies Test
Thu, Jul 16, '20
England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been excluded from the second Test against West Indies after breaching the bio-secure protocols.
The 25-year-old went to his Brighton home between the first Test in Southampton and second in Manchester.
All of England's matches this summer are being played behind closed doors and in a bio-secure environment.
Archer's breach only came to light on Wednesday night, after he was named in the 13-man squad.
England have not named a replacement, with the team for the Test at Emirates Old Trafford due to be confirmed at the toss on Thursday.
Read more at the BBC