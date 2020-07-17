Another drought for Kemar Roach

Nearly 11 months and 77.2 overs after Kemar Roach dismissed Virat Kohli, the Indian captain remains the last Test wicket Roach he has taken. The Barbadian will be hurting no doubt considering he arrived in England, seven scalps short of becoming the ninth West Indies fast bowler to take 200 Test wickets.

Dry spells are nothing new to Roach, who turned 32 weeks after landing in England. Roach had gone 328 balls without a wicket from 2015 to his first wicket on his comeback in 2017 against England at Edgbaston on the 2017 tour. That had followed another long barren spell mid-2015 during England’s tour of West Indies when Roach went without a wicket for 300-plus deliveries.

How must Roach feel now? The Test series is six days old. Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel inspired West Indies in the Southampton victory while Roach’s fourth column remains vacant. A man used to making swift and big dents in the opposition has remained a bystander. It must hurt.

