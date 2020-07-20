Five or six overs cost us the game  Phil Simmons

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has pinpointed five or six overs during the course of the second Test in the Raise The Bat Series at Old Trafford, that were the catalyst for the visitors ending 113-run losers.

The West Indies began day five of the second Test with the ball and a 214-run deficit, but were quickly put under pressure by the big-hitting Ben Stokes, whose, quickfire unbeaten 78 ballooned that lead to 311 with just 11 overs played.

“For me, we lost control of the game in five or six overs with the new ball yesterday evening,” he said. Read more at SportsMax

