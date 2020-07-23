Jason Holder offers 'full support' to under-fire West Indies batsman Shai Hope

Jason Holder, West Indies' captain, has thrown his "full support" behind Shai Hope as the tourists contemplate whether to make changes for the deciding Test of the series against England. Hope has scored 57 runs in four innings with Phil Simmons, the team's head coach, admitting that he was concerned by the batsman's lack of form after defeat in the second Test.

However, West Indies' only batting option is the uncapped Nkrumah Bonner and Holder gave his team-mate staunch support when asked about Hope's poor returns, saying he has "full confidence in Shai to get some runs" ahead of the third Test, starting at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday.

"All our players have got my full backing, they know how I personally feel," Holder said. "Some of them haven't been getting the runs they would like but more or less it's just giving the lads full support, 100% Shai. We all know what Shai can produce at this level. He's arguably one of the best one-day batsmen in the world."

