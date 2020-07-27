Main

feeds RSS Atom

West Indies' Roach proud to join 200 club as Broad and Anderson roll on

Mon, Jul 27, '20

 

Media Watch

Manchester , United Kingdom (AFP) - Kemar Roach set his sights on yet more success after the fast bowler became just the ninth West Indian - and first since 1994 - to take 200 Test wickets.

Barbados fast bowler Roach reached the landmark when he had England's Chris Woakes playing-on during the second day of the third Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Despite Roach's eventual return of 4-72, England still made 369 in their first innings, thanks mainly to tailender Stuart Broad's dashing 62.

And at stumps, the West Indies had slumped to 137-6, a deficit of 232 runs, to give England the edge in the deciding match of a three-Test series currently all square at 1-1.

But the 32-year-old Roach was understandably proud of his achievement in becoming the first West Indies bowler since Curtly Ambrose 26 years ago to take 200 Test wickets.

“I guess I had that landmark on my mind a little bit too much; I had a few restless nights,” Roach, who amazingly went wicketless when the West Indies beat England in the opening match of this series, told the BBC.

Read more at the Jamaica Observer

comments 1 comments