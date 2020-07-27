West Indies' Roach proud to join 200 club as Broad and Anderson roll on

Manchester , United Kingdom (AFP) - Kemar Roach set his sights on yet more success after the fast bowler became just the ninth West Indian - and first since 1994 - to take 200 Test wickets.

Barbados fast bowler Roach reached the landmark when he had England's Chris Woakes playing-on during the second day of the third Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Despite Roach's eventual return of 4-72, England still made 369 in their first innings, thanks mainly to tailender Stuart Broad's dashing 62.

And at stumps, the West Indies had slumped to 137-6, a deficit of 232 runs, to give England the edge in the deciding match of a three-Test series currently all square at 1-1.

But the 32-year-old Roach was understandably proud of his achievement in becoming the first West Indies bowler since Curtly Ambrose 26 years ago to take 200 Test wickets.

“I guess I had that landmark on my mind a little bit too much; I had a few restless nights,” Roach, who amazingly went wicketless when the West Indies beat England in the opening match of this series, told the BBC.

