Holder suggests how 'grateful' England can repay West Indies

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

As the three-match Test series between England and the West Indies drew to a close this morning, stakeholders of England Cricket and the cricketing world at large, were quick to take to social media to show gratitude to the West Indies team for making the trip in the midst of COVID-19.

But speaking to the media, following the West Indies' 269-run defeat, West Indies captain, Jason Holder, elaborated on the financial difficulties facing Cricket West Indies.

"I've been speaking to our CEO, Johnny Grave, [and] he's highlighted that we only really make money from playing England and India, I think," he said.

"We probably breakeven with Australia—Pakistan and all the rest of the series, we play at a major loss to [Cricket West Indies].

We don't know what's going to happen after this series, in terms of the international calendar, but more or less, if there is an opportunity, perhaps for England to come over to the Caribbean, before the end of the year, I'm sure that would help significantly [with] the Cricket West Indies financial records.

He continued: "It's been a tough, tough last couple of years in West Indies cricket, financially.

More or less, we've had to take pay cuts, as well, due to the difficult circumstances we've been facing financially. So yeah, [a] tour hopefully. If it's possible before the end of 2020, it would probably put us in really good stead, or probably keep us afloat as an organization."

