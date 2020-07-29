Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Shannon Gabriel top West Indies report card

West Indies made the bold decision to travel to a nation with one of the highest Covid-19 death rates in the world, for which the ECB says it will be eternally grateful. By the end of the tour, the rigors of spending so long away from home in complete isolation was beginning to tell and a series that began so brightly for the visitors became beset by physical and mental fatigue. Here are the marks out of ten:

7

Jermaine Blackwood (211 runs at 35.16)

The most improved player for West Indies. Blackwood was the only one who came closest to raising his bat to mark a Test century, missing the landmark by five runs having set up the victory in Southampton. Naturally aggressive, Blackwood learned on the job to not get excited having engaged erroneously with Ben Stokes and losing his head on the penultimate afternoon in the second Test. Finished the tour as Windies' top run-scorer.

Roston Chase (10 wickets at 34.00, 157 runs at 28.16)

Player of the Series mainly for his bowling, but in the Southampton victory, Chase played a significant hand with the bat, providing semblance to the middle order when England were threatening to regain control. Got a five-for in the second Test. His aim was to score a Test century in England, but he was exposed playing back to deliveries coming in. Finished the series caught napping and was run-out.

Shannon Gabriel (11 wickets at 32.27, 4 runs at 2.00)

Took the first wicket of the series, ended up being one of most persevering bowlers and the third-highest wicket-taker behind Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes. Started the series stiff, having not played since last September. Remained stiff due the endless workload through the series. Bowled with pain but never showed it as he hit the bat hard and created opportunities.

6

Kemar Roach (8 wickets at 36.50, 15 runs at 5.00)

Bowled the most overs in the series (116.4). Had the most maidens (31). Was the second most economical bowler behind James Anderson. Yet Roach was not as lucky as others finishing with just eight wickets. He went wicketless in the first Test, but he returned proud to the bowling mark, never allowing the batsman the upper hand. Set an example with endless toil.

