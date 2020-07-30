What did Cornwall bring to the team?  former England quick Small mystified by off-spinners selection

Former England fast bowler Gladstone Small has branded the inclusion of off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, for the final Test match against England, as a useless change and evidence of a West Indies squad that was overly conservative.

The off-spinner was brought into the squad at the expense of pace bowler Alzarri Joseph for the decisive Test. He did not do terribly in terms of economy rate but never really troubled the batsmen.

“Cornwall? What was that selection about? What did he bring to the table? You’ve already got an off-spinning batsman in Roston Chase in the team? What does Cornwall bring to that team? You have got to have variety to take 20 wickets in a Test match," he added.

