WI technically deficient and ill-prepared

Former West Indies batting coach Toby Radford has questioned the preparation and technical approach by the side’s batsmen during the just-concluded Test series, and also believes the Caribbean unit placed undue pressure on their seam attack by not rotating their squad.

Speaking in the wake of the Windies’ 2-1 defeat to England in the three-Test series, Radford said the touring side’s batsmen had shown several technical deficiencies against the moving ball and appeared especially unprepared for what should have been a predictable line of attack from Stuart Broad.

“We were fine until Stuart Broad played. When Stuart Broad plays, he bowls mid to wide crease, angles the ball in and then nips it back in sharply. You’ve got to get out, you’ve got to kill the movement, you’ve got to kill the lengths so you’ve got to get forward,” said Radford who oversaw the batting group when West Indies retained the Wisden Trophy with a convincing series win in the Caribbean last year.

