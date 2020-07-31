Wallace: Holder lacks aggression

The 28-year-old all-rounder has faced expected scrutiny in recent days, following a mid-series collapse against the Englishmen, that clouded a promising start to the series.

Holder had marshaled his troops to an impressive four-wicket win to begin the tour but the introduction of pace bowler Stuart Broad for the second Test coincided with the team coming apart at the seams, with displays of less effective bowling and dismal batting. Wallace believes a more aggressive stance from the typically laid-back captain would have been more beneficial.

“Jason handled the side well in the first Test match. We won that match convincingly. If you look at the second and third match and how he handled it, again, we see deficiencies in his aggression. I don’t think he’s aggressive enough,” Wallace told the Mason and Guest radio programme.

