Former West Indies batting coach defends John Campbell

Sun, Aug 2, '20

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

Media Watch

Former West Indies batting coach, Toby Radford, has come to the defense of under-fire WINDIES opener, John Campbell. Speaking on the Jamaican radio show, Sports Grill, he said, "John Campbell is a good player. He played last winter in the Caribbean and looked a really good player. He was getting to 30s and 40s [but] he was getting himself out.

"What John would have to do, I think, is spend more time in England to realize what we talked about, playing late and knowing where your off-stump is."

He continued, "Again, you’ve just got to be a bit more selective. I think what was happening at times [is], he was going for big cover drives, but in England, it swings late. And what might be a cover drive in the Caribbean, [where] it doesn’t swing late [and] it goes to the boundary, in England, you can suddenly be nicking it to second slip. And you’re walking off."

 

