Former West Indies batting coach defends John Campbell

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

Former West Indies batting coach, Toby Radford, has come to the defense of under-fire WINDIES opener, John Campbell. Speaking on the Jamaican radio show, Sports Grill, he said, "John Campbell is a good player. He played last winter in the Caribbean and looked a really good player. He was getting to 30s and 40s [but] he was getting himself out.

"What John would have to do, I think, is spend more time in England to realize what we talked about, playing late and knowing where your off-stump is."

He continued, "Again, you’ve just got to be a bit more selective. I think what was happening at times [is], he was going for big cover drives, but in England, it swings late. And what might be a cover drive in the Caribbean, [where] it doesn’t swing late [and] it goes to the boundary, in England, you can suddenly be nicking it to second slip. And you’re walking off."

