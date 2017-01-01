Dwayne Bravo happy to hand over TKR reins to Kieron Pollard

est Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard will continue to lead Trinbago Knight Riders for the upcoming CPL season.

Pollard had been named Knight Riders' replacement captain after regular captain Dwayne Bravo was sidelined from the entire CPL 2019 with an injury. After captaining Knight Riders to the playoffs - they were beaten by eventual champions Barbados Tridents in the second qualifier - Pollard took over as the captain of West Indies' ODI and T20I sides.

It was Bravo who had led Knight Riders to back-to-back title victories in 2017 and 2018, but, according to Venky Mysore, the CEO of the team as well as Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, Bravo wasn't keen to lead the side earlier too, and instead wanted to focus on his career as a player.

"We are happy that Kieron who is the West Indies captain is our leader at TKR," Mysore was quoted as saying by Trinidad & Tobago Guardian. "The champion DJ Bravo has been coming to me year after year and asking me to give someone else the captaincy because he wants to just concentrate on playing and enjoying the game. I always told him not until I am ready and that time has come and he is very happy to play under Pollard."

