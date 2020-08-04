The Windies had been scheduled to play matches in Townsville, Cairns and the Gold Coast on October 4, 6 and 9 respectively, with the series to act as a warm-up for the Men's T20 World Cup, which was scheduled to start on October 18.

But with World Cup postponed last month due to the pandemic, and with both Australia and the Windies wanting the series to coincide with a rescheduled World Cup in Australia in 2021 or 2022, the short T20 campaign has also been put on hold.

The leading T20 players from both countries are instead set to play in the rescheduled Indian Premier League, which will run from September 19 to November 10.

