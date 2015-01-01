Courtney Walsh and Mark O'Donnell step in after St Kitts & Nevis Patriots lose top coaching staff

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have had to rejig their backroom staffers' line-up just two weeks before CPL 2020 after Simon Helmot, their head coach, and Malolan Rangarajan, the assistant coach, were forced to miss the tournament for different reasons. The franchise has brought in former West Indies captain Courtney Walsh and Mark O'Donnell from New Zealand, who had worked together with Jamaica Tallawahs in 2015, to fill the gaps.

Helmot tested positive for Covid-19 on July 27, the day he was to fly out of Melbourne to the Caribbean, while Rangarajan is a talent scout at Royal Challengers Bangalore, and is expected to be involved in the team's pre-season camp in the UAE from the end of August. Rangarajan will, however, continue to assist the Patriots remotely as a strategic consultant.

Current CPL guidelines require all players and support staff to clear Covid-19 tests before they fly out to the Caribbean and fulfil a two-week quarantine period in Trinidad & Tobago, where the entire season will be played.

Read more at ESPNcricinfo

0 comments