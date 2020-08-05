Stakeholders Support Call For Greater Compensation For Cricket Clubs

Melbourne Cricket Club President Mark Neita agrees with cricket economist Tim Wigmore that clubs in the region should be better compensated for their role in developing world-class players.

Wigmore, in a recent television interview, said regional clubs don’t get adequate remuneration for grassroots development and that more money should come to those clubs in order for them to keep turning out these players.

“He is saying clubs and parishes must be compensated in order to continue to develop more cricketers. I want to shake his hand. I couldn’t agree with the gentleman more,” Neita said.

“Development of players start in clubs and parishes, and they have neglected the years, the thousands of dollars and man-hours that went into creating players like (Andre) Russell and Chris Gayle, Oshane Thomas and the Samuels brothers (Robert and Marlon),” Neita stated.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) receives 10 percent of players’ retainer fees from the various leagues players participate in around the world, which is shared equally between the CWI, the national association and clubs.

