Shepherd confident Guyana can end winless curse in 'different' CPL

Guyana Amazon Warriors pace bowler Romario Shepherd is quietly confident that this can be the year the team snaps its Caribbean Premier League (CPL) drought, despite the unusual circumstances surrounding the competition.

Due to issues of safety stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, the entire tournament will be staged in Trinidad and Tobago, with enhanced biosecurity across two venues. The teams will begin departing for the twin-island republic on Monday, ahead of the tournament’s commencement on August 8th.

“I am really looking forward to performing and helping us win the tournament this time. It’s long overdue, so this year is our year. Everything is different, so the results will be different this year,” Shepherd told the Guyana Times.

