Officials expect smooth running of 2020 CPL

HEAD of the local organising committee for the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament Douglas Camacho, and head of public relations and communications Peter Miller, reiterated the importance of testing players and officials for covid19 before arriving in TT for the annual event.

A Jamaican player, who was set to represent St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, tested positive for the virus. According to the CNC3 newscast on Tuesday, he will be replaced by TT leg spinner Imran Khan.

Jamaica Tallawahs duo Andre McCarthy and Jeavor Royal were exposed to the player who tested positive and will miss the tournament. The pair will be replaced by West Indies Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood and former West Indies Under-19 captain Ramaal Lewis.

On Monday, Jamaica Cricket Association CEO Courtney Francis told the Jamaica Observer the news and it was confirmed by Newsday. Patriots coach Simon Helmot, who is Australian, has also tested positive for the virus.

Camacho, who is also chairman of the Sport Company of TT, said it was a chance that someone would test positive because of the number of people involved.

“Statistically one would expect that if you are trying to bring in a couple hundred people that some might test positive. Hence the CMO (Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram) was very clear all along on the guidelines that we will be applying in terms of pre tests so if you test (positive) before then you are out."

