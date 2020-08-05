$13 million Brian Lara Ground upgrade complete

THE Brian Lara Recreation Ground in Santa Cruz, which cost $13 million to upgrade, was officially re-opened on Tuesday.

The project took two years to complete and includes a car park and a refurbished pavilion, which seats 500 people. The facility also includes a multi-purpose court, cricket practice nets and a children's play area.

A number of officials attended the opening including former MP for St Ann's East Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Sport Company of TT (SporTT) chairman Douglas Camacho and Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs deputy permanent secretary Claire Davidson-Williams. The San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation was also instrumental in the work done at the facility.

Dr Gadsby-Dolly said the facility is especially for the children of the area. "We recognise (the children) this morning...because it is for them more than for us. This facility having been built will benefit the residents of Santa Cruz and we are so happy to be at this event this morning."

