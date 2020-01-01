Fabian Allen ruled out of Caribbean Premier League after missing flight

Fabian Allen has been ruled out of the 2020 Caribbean Premier League after missing his flight from Jamaica to Barbados.

Players, staff and officials were required to arrive in Trinidad two weeks before the start of the tournament on August 18, with a number of charter planes organized to fly them to the island.

Allen, who was retained by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in last month's draft, was due to reach Barbados on an internal flight on Monday, August 3 before boarding the charter to Trinidad, but was late to the airport and missed his flight.

"Unfortunately there was some confusion with his understanding of the flight details and he missed the flight," Allen's agent confirmed to ESPNcricinfo. "We explored all possibilities, but due to the pandemic and travel restrictions in Trinidad, the charter flight on Monday was the only way he could enter the country."

