Test Cricket Here To Stay

Cricket economist Tim Wigmore has predicted that Test playing nations outside the big three, England, India and Australia, will soon have to drop Test cricket from their calendar because it lacks viability.

Wigmore says it’s not feasible for some Test nations like the West Indies to continue playing this format and that they will soon have to neglect five-day cricket, sometimes for an entire calendar year.

However, Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave and Courtney Francis, Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) CEO, do not agree.

Grave said that despite the financial difficulties associated with hosting Test cricket, all 12 Test playing nations, including the West Indies, are committed to playing the longer format of the game.

“There have been mostly speculation around four day Tests but everyone is committed to playing five day at the moment,” said Grave.

“We are very much committed to Test cricket but we need the support of the world,” he said.

