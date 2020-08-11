Tallawahs Assistant Coach Sarwan pulls out of CPL

Former West Indies batsman Ramnaresh Sarwan will not be the assistant coach of the Jamaica Tallawahs for the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament after being granted personal leave to travel to his home country of Guyana.

Sarwan was seen in a photograph on social media with new Guyanese president Irfaan Ali. Ali was the presidential candidate for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic during the recent elections, and was sworn in on August 2. Sarwan, the former Guyanese and West Indies cricketer, left the Tallawahs franchise last Thursday.

In an interview with Newsday, Tallawahs CEO Jeff Miller said, “No he (Sarwan) is not part of us this year.”

Sarwan will be replaced by former West Indies spinner Ryan Austin. The Trinidad-born Austin played 74 First-Class matches for Barbados and the Combined Colleges and Campuses (CCC).

“Mr. Sarwan requested a leave for personal reasons and that was granted,” Miller said.

