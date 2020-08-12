Teams unhappy with Trinbago Knight Riders staying outside the bubble and training

A week before the 2020 CPL takes off, disgruntlement has been brewing among several franchises who are unhappy with Trinidad-based players and staff, most of whom represent Trinbago Knight Riders, being allowed to remain outside the bio-secure bubble and continue to train while rest of the squads are cooped up in their hotel rooms for more than a week.

Among those being critical is Daren Sammy, the St Lucia Zouks' captain, who said "everyone" should have been part of the bubble from the first day to "guarantee" that the health and safety of all stakeholders is not "compromised."

Some of the Knight Riders players who are from Trinidad include internationals Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons and emerging young talent Jayden Seales.

On Tuesday, the CPL sent out a media release saying Zouks and Knight Riders were the first two teams to be allowed to train. The release also said the local Trinidad players and staff had cleared the mandatory testing process and would start entering the bubble this week.

On Monday, Sammy posted two messages without naming any player or team. "How can everybody else be in a bubble no access to training or practice games while others on the outside in a covid infected area be training and playing practice games. Then allow to join the bubble without self-isolation," Sammy said in his first post.

2 comments