J'can Mindley says Windies experience in England a big boost

EVEN though he did not feature in any of the three Tests, Jamaican Marquino Mindley says he gained precious experience during the West Indies cricket team's recent tour of England.

“It was my first senior tour and it gave me a look into what it takes at the highest level,” the 25-year-old swing bowler told the Jamaica Observer during an interview on Tuesday.

“You're there training and you see how the players prepare for a Test match and see how the meetings are. It's different from first-class [cricket] because from ball one it's [about giving] a 100 percent,” he explained.

“The experience was fantastic; I loved it, I enjoyed it and I'm grateful, and I wish another tour might come up soon that I'm a part of,” added Mindley, who was among 10 reserves in a wider squad of 25 players for the series which the hosts lost 1-2 last month.

The St Elizabeth native made the cut on the weight of his performances in regional first-class cricket since debuting with a five-wicket, first-innings haul for Jamaica in 2014.

Read more at the Jamaica Observer

1 comments