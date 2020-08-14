Who failed West Indies rising star Shaquana Quintyne?

Seven years ago I was watching this T20 series involving the hosts West Indies women, England women and New Zealand women in Barbados.

The West Indies won the triangular tournament in which Deandra Dottin was named MVP. Stafanie Taylor was named player of the final as West Indies defeated England by a resounding eight wickets.

However, during that tournament, a 17-year-old girl impressed me, and I just knew she was going to be a superstar.

Against England, Shaquana Quintyne almost single-handedly won a match for the West Indies that we had absolutely no business winning. England were 69 without loss, chasing 141 to win with openers Charlotte Edwards, England’s skipper and the number two batter in the world at that time, and Lauren Winfield going great guns.

Shaquana, however, with her leg-spin, picked up both openers and also added the world’s best batter at the time Sarah Taylor as another scalp.

The much-vaunted England batting wilted under the pressure, and the girl from Barbados had stolen my heart and garnered admirers all over the world as she picked up a career best 5-16 off 4 overs. I still remember her beaming child-like toothy smile during that game.

The following March, she was ranked the second-best bowler in all of T20 cricket.

