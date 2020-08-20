Time To Make A Decision - CWI Weigh In On Controversial ICC Election

Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave believes the process by which the next International Cricket Council chairman (ICC) is elected is irrelevant, as long as the process is agreed on by the directors.

Nearly two months after former chairman Shashank Manohar stepped down after two terms in office, the ICC board of directors has struggled to decide the means by which they will choose their next chairman, with the board divided over whether it should use a two-thirds or a simple majority to determine the new leadership.

Grave insists it’s time the directors come to a decision and select a process, although he believes the cricket world should support the new chairman, whoever he is and whatever means he is elected by.

“The ICC should choose their next chairman by whatever means they deem fit, whether it’s a simple majority or two-thirds. It doesn’t matter as far as I am concerned. The ICC board needs to determine the process as stipulated in their Articles of Association. As long as there is a clear winner, everyone in the world game should get behind the next chairman,” Grave told The Gleaner.

Read more at The Gleaner

0 comments