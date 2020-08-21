Sad to see Cameron come to this

Former West Indies and Barbados batsman, Philo Wallace, believes the combative leadership style of former CWI president Dave Cameron means he will never get the support of the current board, in his bid for ICC Chairman.

Cameron has written to CWI, seeking its nomination to stay in contention for the position. The former CWI boss had already received the nomination of The United States Cricket Hall of Fame for the post.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) board is, however, yet to decide on backing its former chairman, with current vice-president Dr. Kishore Shallow suggesting the body’s support for Cameron would be unlikely. Nor does Wallace, for that matter, believe it should be expected, based on the often-stormy tenure of Cameron’s presidency.

“I think it is going to be difficult for Cricket West Indies to support Dave Cameron in his bid to be ICC Chairman. First of all, there is animosity between Cricket West Indies and Dave Cameron. Those who are members or directors of Cricket West Indies will say there is, and he will find it very hard to get their support,” Wallace told the Mason and Guest radio program.

