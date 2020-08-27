TKR captain Pollard pays tribute to history-making Bravo

Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard has hailed the competitive spirit of top T20 bowler Dwayne Bravo, who claimed a historic 500 wickets in the format on Wednesday.

The wily medium-pacer claimed the scalp of St Lucia Zouks opener Rahkeem Cornwall to achieve the feat. Incidentally, the wicket also happened to be his 100th in the Caribbean Premier League, also making him the first man to that mark.

“He has gone where no man has gone before in T20 cricket. When T20 cricket started every thought it was going to be a joke but when you look around the world now and see each and every cricketer wanting to play T20 and the leagues. To be at the top of the tree with 500 is a tremendous achievement,” Bravo said.

