The West Indies Women were tested for COVID-19 today shortly after arriving in the UK for their five-match campaign against England next month.

The 18-member squad that left the Caribbean on a charter flight on Sunday, will play five T20 Internationals (T20I) against England Women from September 21-30, at the Incora County Ground, Derby.

The squad will live, train and play in a “bio-secure” environment during the four weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety which will restrict movement in and out of the venues.

According to Interim head coach Andre Coley, everything has gone according to plan, so far.

“We were shuttled to the team hotel, the bio-secure environment, it was well laid out and thought out,” he said.

