'Women's cricket needs this' - Stafanie Taylor

West Indies women have arrived in the UK ahead of their five-match T20I series against England at the end of this month, with captain Stafanie Taylor hailing the imminent return of top-level women's cricket as a "great feeling".

The 18-member West Indies squad left Antigua on a charter flight on Sunday night and reached Derby, where they will be based throughout their tour, on Monday. Derbyshire's home venue, the Incora County Ground, has been turned into a bio-secure environment - having earlier housed England women's training camp and the Australia men on their arrival to the UK this summer - and players from both sides will stay in the on-site hotel at the ground throughout.

The West Indies squad is without Anisa Mohammed, the veteran offspinner who declined the invitation to tour, with uncapped Guyanese left-arm spinner Kaysia Schultz included.

Before the squad's departure, Taylor said that the tour was vital for women's cricket, not least following the T20 World Cup final in March, which saw over 86,000 people at the MCG to watch Australia thrash India. While Germany and Austria have played five T20Is, this tour will see the first women's international cricket between full members since that final, with New Zealand's tour of Australia following soon after.

"It's a great feeling," Taylor said. "I was pleased to hear there was a possibility that we might have a tour, so to see it actually happen is good.

