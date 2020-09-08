Start times for Hero CPL 2020 knockout games confirmed

The start times for the two semi-finals and final for the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have been confirmed. The start times are as follows:

Semi-final 1 (1st vs 4th) – 10am, Tuesday 8 September 2020





Semi-final 2 (2nd v 3rd) – 5:30pm, Tuesday 8 September 2020





Final – 10am, Thursday 10 September 2020

There will be a reserve day available on Wednesday 9 September in order to complete the semi-finals if required.

There will be three hours built into the schedule before overs start being lost in the final on Thursday 10 September in the case of any rain delays.

