CWI lead selector Harper disappointed CPL batsmen have failed to adjust

Cricket West Indies chief of selectors Roger Harper has admitted the panel hoped to see more ‘sensible’ batting from players under the microscope at the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament.

The tournament, being staged in a biosecure atmosphere in Trinidad and Tobago, due to the ongoing threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been widely panned for poor batting performances and low scoring.

“I think that yes we expected to have some better cricket. I think at times a lot of power play was put in and not enough brain play,” Harper told the Mason and Guest radio program.

