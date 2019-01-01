'TTCB must be transparent with explaining Dillon sacking' - Mohammed

Regional cricket analyst Fazeer Mohammed has called on the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) to shed some light on the circumstances surrounding the decision to sack T&T Red Force coach Mervyn Dillon ahead of the upcoming season.

Under Dillon, in the WICB Regional Four Day competition, the Red Force finished one place above the previous season’s third-place finish, with the coach promising to do better in the next campaign.

At the end of 2019, Red Force stormed into the semi-finals of the 50-Over tournament with seven wins in eight matches in Group B. They, however, lost in the semi-finals by four wickets to the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

"Given what he achieved in the truncated 2020 season in lifting Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to a second-place finish in the campaign, the absence of Mervyn Dillon will be a loss to the twin-island republic as they get ready for the new season,” Mohammed told T&T’s 7pmnews.

