'TTCB must be transparent with explaining Dillon sacking' - Mohammed
Mon, Sep 7, '20
Regional cricket analyst Fazeer Mohammed has called on the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) to shed some light on the circumstances surrounding the decision to sack T&T Red Force coach Mervyn Dillon ahead of the upcoming season.
Under Dillon, in the WICB Regional Four Day competition, the Red Force finished one place above the previous season’s third-place finish, with the coach promising to do better in the next campaign.
At the end of 2019, Red Force stormed into the semi-finals of the 50-Over tournament with seven wins in eight matches in Group B. They, however, lost in the semi-finals by four wickets to the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.
"Given what he achieved in the truncated 2020 season in lifting Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to a second-place finish in the campaign, the absence of Mervyn Dillon will be a loss to the twin-island republic as they get ready for the new season,” Mohammed told T&T’s 7pmnews.
