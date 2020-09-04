Dottin: Our Chances Are Good Against England

West Indies senior women’s vice-captain Deandra Dottin believes that the regional side has a good chance of securing a series win against England in its five T20 Internationals series from September 21-30, at the Incora County Ground, Derby.

The all-rounder spoke to the media via Zoom yesterday and showed some amount of confidence that the Caribbean women will give a good account of themselves despite not having much cricket under their belts.

“I think our chances are very good. At the end of the day, we came here to play cricket, and we are not taking anybody for granted or underestimate the girls or the England team. We just came here to play hard cricket, and that’s what we are actually going to play,” said Dottin.

Dottin, who had to overcome a serious shoulder injury in 2019, says she is looking to lead not only with the bat, but also with the ball, having not bowled for some time due to the injury.

“I am fit to bowl in the series. I am feeling pretty good at this moment. It’s been a long time I have been out, but I have been working on specifics as in strengthening after my injury,” added the Barbadian all-rounder.

